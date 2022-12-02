Complete construction of village clinics by Ugadi: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the medical and health department officials to complete the construction of Village Clinics by Ugadi next year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said official machinery should be well prepared to implement the family doctor concept in a full-fledged manner.

Taking stock of the pilot project of the family doctor concept, which was implemented from October 21 onwards, during a review meeting with senior officials of the health department at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that the staff implements the scheme effectively and provide the needed guidance and prescribed medicine in time to the patients getting treated under family doctor concept. “There should be a full-fledged machinery to run the family doctor concept at the state, constituency and mandal levels, with senior officials monitoring the control rooms at the state and district levels to run the grievances and response system in a systematic manner. A special helpline number 104 should be made available, including village clinics, to receive to medical and health related complaints from people,” said the CM.

Officials of health department were directed to make the women and child welfare department their partner in the implementation of the concept and arrangement of 104 vehicles in sufficient number.

The CM asked the officials to identify the children, pregnant women and lactating mothers suffering with anaemia and transfer the data to the Women and Child Welfare Department so that they would be supplied with nutritious food and proper medicines.

Family doctors visiting the villages must make it a point to visit the bed-ridden patients also and take steps for providing them proper medical treatment while recording the real time data gained during their visits, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to use modern technology and prepare an app indicating the details of the network hospitals treating various diseases under the Aarogyasri Scheme and incorporating the details of the family doctor concept to create awareness among people. While the app should be equipped with all necessary technical details such as location and direction, all staff members including the Aasha workers and ANMs should be given tabs or mobile phones containing these apps so that they can guide people on the medical necessities, said the CM.

Reviewing the facilities for dialysis patients, he directed the officials to use 108 vehicles to serve the dialysis patients and immediately respond to such complaints on Aarogyasri services. Officials must pay attention to the negative feedback on Aarogyasri services and resolve the issues promptly, added he. Earlier, officials informed the Chief Minister that 7,86,226 patients were treated as part of the implementation of the family doctor pilot project in a span of one month, covering 7,166 clinics in 26 districts.

During such visits, as many as 1,78,387 people were identified suffering from hyper tension and 1,25,948 from diabetes. Health minister Vidadala Rajani, chief secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu, finance secretary KVV Satyanarayana, secretary (Medical and Health) GS Naveen Kumar, director (Health and Family Welfare) G Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO MN Harindra Prasad, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhara Reddy, APVVP commissioner V Vinod Kumar and Medical and Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Sankar were among those present.

