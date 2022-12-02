Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa collector gets first rank in performance

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSR Kadapa, Eluru and Tirupati district collectors have got the first, second and third ranks respectively in performance. State Government or the Chief secretary (retired) ranked the district collectors based on their performance in four aspects among 26 districts of the State. These ranks have been allotted on the basis of the information collated from June to November during video conferences held by the Chief Secretary.

The four performance indicators included provision of government services to the people, effective redressal of grievances received in Spandana, construction of houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme and resurvey of lands in villages.

Based on the listed indicators, YSR district bagged first position, followed by Eluru and Tirupati. Expressing happiness on getting the second rank, Eluru District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh attributed the achievement to collective effort of all the officials of the 26 districts.

