Unitedly we can make AP HIV-free by 2030: Malladi Vishnu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Campaigns taken up to create awareness is the key for bringing down cases of HIV-AIDS in the State, said State Planning Commission vice-president Malladi Vishnu. He called upon people to unitedly strive for making Andhra Pradesh an HIV-AIDS-free state by 2030.

He participated as chief guest of an awareness programme organized by the department of medical health on World AIDS Day in Vijayawada on Thursday. He was the first to sign for this year’s signature campaign with theme ‘Unite to end the inequalities holding back the end of AIDS’.

Vishnu said both, state and centre are implementing various programme with an aim to control cases of HIV. “The target is to make India free of HIV-AIDS by 2030. We should work together to make the State AIDS free even before the deadline,” he said.

Asserting that the state government has been seriously working for welfare of people suffering from HIV, Vishnu said, “Besides providing nutritious foods and medicine to them, they were made part of Amma Vodi, house sites and all other welfare measures.”

APSACS project director GS Naveen Kumar said AP is on top in implementation of measures to control HIV. “Post state bifurcation, with efforts made, there has been a notable decrease in number of cases and fatalities. Safe Life campaign in educational institutions was taken up to create awareness about HIV-AIDS and ensure there is no discrimination towards its patients. Physical fitness, yoga and awareness campaigns about non communicable diseases are being implemented to control HIV-AIDS,” said Naveen Kumar.

Medical expert Dr Samaram emphasised that creating awareness among people is the only way to control and eradicate HIV-AIDS. He praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing equal opportunities to all to be a part of the awareness campaigns.

