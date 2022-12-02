Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC MP denies any links to Delhi liquor scam, alleges conspiracy

It may be noted that after the alleged scam was first reported, the ED had taken up a probe into the money laundering angle a couple of months ago.

Published: 02nd December 2022

The New Indian Express first broke the story of how all was not well with Delhi's new excise policy that had pushed liquor trade into the hands of private players. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A day after the Enforcement Directorate’s remand report in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam mentioned YSRC MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s name, the legislator denied having any links with the case. He claimed that the liquor lobby in north India was conspiring against businessmen in the south.

The MP was speaking at PVR Municipal (Boys) High School ground on Thursday after attending a function held to mark the 27th death anniversary of his elder brother and industrialist-turned-politician Magunta Subbarami Reddy.

Condemning the allegations made against him, his son Raghava Reddy, and their firm, the MP maintained, “We have nothing to do with the alleged Delhi liquor scam. We do not have any share in the said (Buddy Retail) firm.”

The ED’s remand report on businessman Amit Arora stated that the key accused in the case, Vijay Nair, had received kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore from a ‘South Group’ controlled by Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and TRS leader K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

Responding, the YSRC MP asserted, “I don’t know who Arora is and haven’t even heard of his name before. Neither me, nor my son have any direct or indirect connection with the issue.”

Pointing out that his family has been in the liquor business for decades, the MP said, “My father had set up the business in 1952 and we are running it in eight States. Businessmen in Delhi do not want us to enter the sector there, so they have been conspiring against us for the past six months,” he alleged.

It may be noted that after the alleged scam was first reported, the ED had taken up a probe into the money laundering angle a couple of months ago. At the time, similar allegations were made against the Magunta family members, which they subsequently denied.

