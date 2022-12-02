YSRC to highlight its commitment to backbone classes’ uplift

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the elections not far away, all the political parties in the State are vying to get the attention of BCs, whose votes are crucial for the final outcome.

Just a few days ago, the BJP organised BC Samajika Chaitanya Sabha in Eluru to assert that it is the only party that cares for them, while the TDP has been in campaign mode to regain the trust of BCs. Now, the ruling YSRC is gearing up to assert that no party, other than itself has ever cared for Backward Classes. Elaborate arrangements are being made for ‘Jayaho BC Maha Sabha’ to be organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on December 7.

A group of ministers and MLAs visited the stadium on Thursday to inspect the arrangements being made for the BC Maha Sabha. The ministers and MLAs asserted that BCs in the State are with the YSRC, which treats them as backbone classes of the State and not as backward classes.

YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said the meeting to be attended by 84,000 BC representatives will commence at 10 am. At 12 noon, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the BC Maha Sabha.

“He will highlight what has been done to BCs in the YSRC government and in the party and also disclose the future course of action for their economic and political empowerment,” he said, urging all the BC representatives to attend the meeting without fail. He reminded that no other party has given top priority to BCs like the YSRC. In the Rajya Sabha alone, 50% of the YSRC members hail from BCs, he said.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said there is no set shape for power and there is no need to pay any attention to the false propaganda of Opposition that BCs in the YSRC are powerless. “It is Jagan who stood by BCs and gave them their due in posts and positions. After the BC meeting, SC and ST meetings too will be held to highlight the YSRC government’s commitment to their welfare,” he said.

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and other ministers lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his vicious propaganda against the YSRC and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Ramesh said people are saying ‘What is this Karma..’ pointing out at Naidu, who is going around the State crying ‘Edemi Karma’ “With the YSRC getting overwhelming support from BCs and set to hold a BC Maha Sabha in Vijayawada, the TDP is shivering with fear,” he observed. Ministers Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and others were present.

