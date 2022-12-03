Bike rally by CRPF jawans mark Swachhata Pakhwada

Home States Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As part of Swachachata Pakwada, an initiative of departments of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Human Resources, 42nd battalion of CRPF Rajamahendravaram has conducted a bike rally here from battalion offiice to Puskaraghat on Friday.

Flagging off the rally, CRPF commandant Satish Kumar said that the main aim of the rally is to promote cleanliness and hygiene and awareness among the public. Bike rally passed through AV Apparao road, Katarinagar, Ramalayam, Jagruthi hospital, Disha police station, Azad chowk, Devi Chowk and Puskaraghat.

They carried placards to promote cleanliness, safe drinking water, hygiene and green environment. Second commandant Senthil Kumar, Deputy Commandant B Ratnamma, Assistanat Commandant Dr Nitin and jawans took part in the bike rally.

