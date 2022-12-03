Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief secy apprises Governor Harichandan of welfare schemes

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:03 AM

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, the new Chief Secretary, calls on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, the new Chief Secretary, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. He briefed the Governor about various welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by the State government and also arrangements being made for the maiden visit of Droupadi Murmu, President of India, to the State. The Governor congratulated Dr Jawahar Reddy on his appointment as the new Chief Secretary. He said it should be ensured that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every eligible person in the State.

Sameer Sharma, who was appointed as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and ex-officio Chief Executive to Chief Minister, also called on the Governor. RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, foolproof arrangements are being made for the President’s maiden visit to the State on Sunday. A State banquet will be hosted by the Governor in her honour. He will receive the President at Gannavaram airport and accompany her to various programmes scheduled to be held in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

After her visit to Vijayawada, the President will go to Visakhapatnam, where she will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several highway projects. Later, she will inspect the naval parade at the Navy Day programme in Visakhapatnam. She will go to Tirupati for overnight stay. On Monday, she will have darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and visit Goshala. She will participate in an interactive session with students of SPMVV in Tirupati.

