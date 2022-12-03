Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM inaugurates lakeview restaurant, boating in Chitravathi reservoir

The boating system has a pontoon boat (15 persons capacity), deluxe boat (22 persons capacity), six-seater and four-seater speed boats.

Published: 03rd December 2022 04:31 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes a boat ride in the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir after inaugurating the boating facility on Friday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes a boat ride in the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir after inaugurating the boating facility on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated tourism facilities and boating in the Penchikala Basireddy Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR) at Parnepalle in Lingala Mandal of Pulivendula constituency in YSR Kadapa district on Friday.

On the first day of his two-day visit to Kadapa district, the Chief Minister inaugurated various development projects to make the CBR a much sought-after tourist destination. All the facilities were developed with the Pulivenduala Area Development Authority (PADA) funds. Accompanied by officials and YSRC leaders, the chief minister went on a boat ride after inaugurating the boating facility constructed at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The boating system has a pontoon boat (15-person capacity), a deluxe boat (22-person capacity), and six-seater and four-seater speed boats. To ensure the safety of visitors, a State disaster response team boat and a fire services boat will be deployed, besides provision for life jackets in all the boats. He also inaugurated the Lakeview restaurant constructed at a cost of Rs 4.1 crore.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities made available, he said the CBR is perfect for developing it into a major tourist destination and suggested the tourism department to give the much-needed publicity for it and ensure facilities are of top-notch, so tourists from across the country and abroad can visit the place.

Interacting with YSRC leaders and officials on the development of Pulivendula, which he represents in the State Assembly, Jagan thanked them for their cooperation in the implementation of several welfare schemes. “After the demise of my father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, it is people of my Assembly constituency, who stood by me. With all your moral support, I have become the Chief Minister now,” he asserted.

On the occasion, the chief minister was briefed about the progress of various development activities taken up in PADA by District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and PADA OSD Anil Kumar Reddy. Local leaders submitted memorandums to the chief minister seeking solutions to people’s problems.

Jagan said, “The State government is implementing welfare schemes and development programmes in a systemic manner in accordance with its policy. Everything is being done in a transparent manner and without any bias.” He appreciated the officials for the good work being done in the Assembly constituency. Kadapa district in charge minister Audimulapu Suresh, MP YS Avinash Reddy and other officials were present.

TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tourism boating system
