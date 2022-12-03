Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM promises financial aid to liver patient

The MLA made arrangements for the family to meet the chief minister during his visit to Kadapa.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured support to Yugandhar Reddy, a native of Chigichirla in Dharmavaram Mandal of Anantapur district for liver transplantation.

During his visit to Parnepalle in Lingala Mandal, Jagan interacted with the family of the patient and extended financial support from the State government for the liver transplantation. He directed district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju to take steps for the medical treatment of poor children suffering from major ailments.

It may be noted here that Yugandhar Reddy, son of Diwakar Reddy, who has been suffering from liver-related ailments, appealed to Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy for financial aid for treatment as the transplantation requires a huge amount of money.

The MLA made arrangements for the family to meet the chief minister during his visit to Kadapa. The patient’s family expressed their happiness over the swift response from the chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy liver transplantation financial aid
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp