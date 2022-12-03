CM promises financial aid to liver patient

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured support to Yugandhar Reddy, a native of Chigichirla in Dharmavaram Mandal of Anantapur district for liver transplantation.

During his visit to Parnepalle in Lingala Mandal, Jagan interacted with the family of the patient and extended financial support from the State government for the liver transplantation. He directed district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju to take steps for the medical treatment of poor children suffering from major ailments.

It may be noted here that Yugandhar Reddy, son of Diwakar Reddy, who has been suffering from liver-related ailments, appealed to Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy for financial aid for treatment as the transplantation requires a huge amount of money.

The MLA made arrangements for the family to meet the chief minister during his visit to Kadapa. The patient’s family expressed their happiness over the swift response from the chief minister.

