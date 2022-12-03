Five months after death, police alter teen’s suicide case to murder

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Months after the death of a 19-year-old intermediate student in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, police have decided to alter the case, registered as suicide, to murder. They will also probe the angle of honour killing as the woman was reportedly in love with a man from another caste.

According to reports reaching here, after Mohana Krishna was found hanging at her home in Reddyvaripalle on July 7 this year, the police recorded a case of possible suicide, based on the complaint lodged by her father, Muni Raja.

However, according to the post-mortem report, submitted a few days ago, Mohana was strangled to death. Police have learnt that the student was in love with one Vikas of Anjaneyapuram village for the past few years. As he belonged to a different caste, Mohana’s parents were against the relationship. They had even instructed Mohana to stay away from Vikas when she had told them that she wanted to marry him.

Elaborating, sources from the police department said, “Following the autopsy report, case has been altered to murder and is being reinvestigated. Teams will be formed to expedite the probe. We have learnt that Muni Raja, was opposed to the relationship and had told his daughter more than once to stay away from Vikas. However, Mohana continued to see Vikas.

The furious father then decided to kill Mohana and strangled her to death, before fabricating the scene as suicide.” It reportedly took nearly five months to complete the post-mortem by the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab Mohana’s father, an accused in the case, who is currently at large.

