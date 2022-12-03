Get rid of ‘psycho’ YSRC govt: Chandrababu to people

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Telugu Desam Party belongs to all communities and it never encourages a section of people, asserted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a roadshow at Nidadavolu on Friday as part of ‘Idemi Karma - Mana Rashtraniki’, he made it clear that he will continue in politics till the State is got rid of psycho YSRC leaders. “These are not my last elections. I will continue till the psycho government is buried under the ground,” he averred.

Expressing satisfaction at the huge turnout for his roadshow, the TDP chief said, “I visited Nidadavolu several times earlier, but never saw such a huge gathering. I am not a film hero nor my film is released now. But still I saw a massive response from the people,” he said.

Stating that the post of the chief minister is nothing new to him, Naidu said he is now visiting various parts of the State only to free it from the clutches of an inept ruler. Expressing deep concern over industrialists moving out of the State, Naidu pointed out that Amara Raja Batteries moved to Telangana and the State lost an investment of Rs 9,500 crore. He called up on the people to defeat the YSRC in the ensuing elections, if not they would face worst days in the coming years

Interacting with women from various sections of society in Kovvur of East Godavari district, he said it is the TDP that gave prominence to women in all the fields, including politics, and provided 9% reservation for them. DWCRA groups were formed when he was the chief minister.

“I introduced the Deepam scheme after witnessing the problems being faced by women during cooking and now even men too are preparing food on gas stoves,” the former chief minister stated.

To build self-respect among women, public toilets were introduced. “Now, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is imposing tax on these toilets too,” he deplored.

Stating that Jagan is cheating women by citing the Disha Act, which is not in existence, Naidu exhorted Dwcra women to question the government on its failures.

