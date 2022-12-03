Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt notifies 957 staff nurse posts

The department is taking all measures to ensure that no post remains vacant in the health sector. 

Published: 03rd December 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department issued a notification for the recruitment of 957 staff nurse posts on Friday.

The department is taking all measures to ensure that no post remains vacant in the health sector.  APVVP offiials decided to fill up the posts on contractual basis for a period of one year and make the application proforma available on the website http://cfw.ap.nic.in from Friday to December 8.

The candidates need to download the application proforma from the website and complete application should be submitted by December 9 at the Regional Director’s office at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Kadapa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp