Govt notifies 957 staff nurse posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department issued a notification for the recruitment of 957 staff nurse posts on Friday.

The department is taking all measures to ensure that no post remains vacant in the health sector. APVVP offiials decided to fill up the posts on contractual basis for a period of one year and make the application proforma available on the website http://cfw.ap.nic.in from Friday to December 8.

The candidates need to download the application proforma from the website and complete application should be submitted by December 9 at the Regional Director’s office at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Kadapa.

VIJAYAWADA: The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department issued a notification for the recruitment of 957 staff nurse posts on Friday. The department is taking all measures to ensure that no post remains vacant in the health sector. APVVP offiials decided to fill up the posts on contractual basis for a period of one year and make the application proforma available on the website http://cfw.ap.nic.in from Friday to December 8. The candidates need to download the application proforma from the website and complete application should be submitted by December 9 at the Regional Director’s office at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Kadapa.