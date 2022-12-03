Kakinada: Space crunch hits municipal school

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: The municipal corporation primary school at Parlopeta in the city does not have basic infrastructure much to the inconvenience of students. The school comprises four small classrooms without proper ventilation and other basic amenities.

Though funds have been sanctioned for the construction of three additional classrooms under the Nadu-Nedu programme, there is no scope to expand the school as it is located on 2 cents of land.The school has a total student strength of 212. All the students are forced to adjust in four classrooms, two on the ground floor and two on the first floor of the building.

In the absence of tables and chairs, children are forced to sit on the floor in the classrooms.Following the advice of JNTUK engineering experts, the plan to construct additional classrooms has been abandoned due to lack of space.

When the school was established way back in 2002, it had playground also. In 2005, the local corporator got the playground allotted for the construction of a community hall. Hence, the municipal school was deprived of playground for students. Local fishermen used to repair their nets and other fishing equipment in the community hall.

Over the years, the community hall was converted into an urban health centre to meet the medical needs of local population. The urban health centre had got a new building two months ago and it vacated the community hall.

It has provided some breathing space to students and teachers of the school. The vacated building is now being utilised by school teachers. The morning assembly is also being held on the community centre premises due to space crunch in the school.

Students are facing a lot of inconvenience due to lack of basic infrastructure in the corporation school.

When contacted, school headmaster T Venkat Ramana said, “The space crunch and lack of basic amenities have been taken to the notice of the school education department. All the necessary infrastructure is likely to be provided to the school at the earliest under Nadu-Nedu.”

