Nellore: Girl sexually assaulted by school correspondent

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Parents of a Class-8 girl student staged a demonstration infront of a private school at Magunta layout of Nellore city limits on Thursday, alleging that their daughter was sexually assaulted by a correspondent of the Institution with the support of his driver. “Unable to bear the harassment, my daughter tried to kill herself,” said her mother, demanding justice.

