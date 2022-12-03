Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: Rs 12 crore Covid bills yet to be cleared

Prakasam Health dept spent money on fuel, blankets, electrical repairs, food for patients

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: A few days after the high court pulled up the government for not paying salaries of the doctors, who were taken on contract basis during the Covid-19 pandemic, the medical and health department officials in Prakasam district have reported that they are yet to receive funds to clear unpaid bills to the tune of Rs 12.18 crore pertaining to Covid expenses that they had incurred.

The high court had expressed displeasure over the failure of State government to pay salaries of doctors, who were taken on contract basis to extend medical services during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic (between January 20 and March 20, 2022). The court asked as to why the salary of the Principal Secretary (Finance) should not be frozen.

It has been reported that total expenditure, amounting to Rs 50 crore, incurred by the officials during the first wave was cleared. However, expenses incurred during the second and third waves remain pending for a long time, according to official information. The bills pertain to fuel, blankets, electrical repairs, food for Covid-19 patients at the Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS). Besides, expenses incurred as rent for Sanjivani mobile Covid-19 test centres are yet to be cleared, too.

It has been reported that private contractors, who supplied medical equipment, drugs, and sanitation staff have repeatedly sought medical and health officers to clear unsettled bills and salaries. The department had spent Rs 88.19 lakh during third wave. A total of Rs 86 lakh was given to an agency for the management of bio-medical waste during the first and second wave.

A sum of Rs 3.02 crore is to be paid to food suppliers, Rs 3.06 crore for medicines, Rs 52 lakh as rents for Covid-19 care centres and maintenance expenses, Rs 27 lakh for IT services, Rs 21 lakh for transportation and fuel refilling. The government is yet to clear bills to tune of Rs 11 lakh of companies that supplied oxygen. “We have already submitted a report regarding bills related to the Covid-19. We will clear it after receiving the funds,” Dr S Rajya Lakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) explained.

