People won’t believe Naidu again as he cheated them: Perni

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said people are not in a position to believe him again as he cheated BCs, SCs, STs and minorities fully. Addressing the media here on Friday, he said, “People are considering Naidu as the biggest misfortune that has befallen them. There is no count of the follies committed by Naidu during his regime. The TDP chief’s image has gone down deep and the efforts of his friendly media to revive it will fall flat.”

Perni Venkataramaiah

Naidu, who sought the people’s mandate by saying 2024 would be his last election, has now changed his stance at the behest of his friendly media and begun observing it would be the last elections for the people, he said, adding that there will be no revival of the TDP chief’s political career despite all the dramas.

Making a mockery of Naidu’s claim that Lord Venkateswara gave him a new life to serve the people and fight the YSRC, the former minister remarked that he got a new lease of life just to repent his sins and follies for the rest of his life.

“Naidu begged the people for votes in the 2014 elections saying he was a changed person and would not repeat the old mistakes. But, he cheated all sections of people. Now, lives of all those sections have improved during YSRC rule,” he remarked.

Nani pooh-poohed Naidu’s claim that the State stood top of the country in borrowings, and clarified that AP was in 8th place. Asserting that people would not believe Naidu’s false propaganda and dramas, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already pushed him to the nadir in politics.

Ridiculing Naidu’s efforts to visit the Polavaram project site, the former minister said he has no moral right to visit the place.

