Won’t rest till AP gets rid of YSRC: Naidu

Stating that the post of the chief minister is nothing new to him, Mr Chandrababu said that he is now visiting various parts of the state only to save the State from the clutches of an inept ruler.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the party belongs to all communities and never encourages a section of people. Addressing a roadshow at Nidadavolu as part of his programme ‘Idemi Kharma-Mana Rashtraniki’, he made it clear that he will continue in politics till the State is get rid of YSRC leaders. “These are not my last elections. I will continue till this psycho government is buried under the ground,” he asserted.

Expressing deep satisfaction at the huge turnout for his road show, the TDP chief said “I have visited Nidadavolu several times earlier but never seen such a huge gathering. I am not a film hero nor my film released now. But still I see a massive response from the people,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over the industrialists moving out of the State, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the Amara Raja Batteries company moved to Telangana thus the State lost an investment of Rs 9,500 crore.

