Yogi Vemana University signs MoU with Berlin varsity for research

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Yogi Vemana University (YVU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SRH Berlin University on language and digitisation. The copies of MoU were exchanged between the two universities online. YVU Vice-Chancellor M Surya Kalavathi said the MoU will help the Telugu department of the university get international recognition and benefit research scholars in Telugu and other languages immensely.

Funding for research and guidance for research scholars can be obtained with the signing of the MoU. It will also pave way for faculty and student exchange programmes and students can do their internship in foreign countries.

Moreover, diploma and PG diploma courses in German and Telugu can be conducted in both the universities, the V-C explained. N Eswara Reddy of YVU and T Ganesh of SRH Berlin University will be the programme coordinators.

