Cyclonic flow likely in South Andaman Sea

Meanwhile, northeast monsoon has been weak over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

VIJAYAWADA:  A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea on Sunday and under its influence, a Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea by Monday. It is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal by Wednesday morning. 

Cyclone is also likely to continue to move westnorthwestwards and reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu Puducherry adjoining the south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, northeast monsoon has been weak over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

