Failure is halfway to success: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan exhorted CA students to take failure and success equally as failure is halfway to success. Addressing an international conference of CA students on ‘Facing the future, innovate, integrate and motivate’ organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said CAs are instrumental in the country’s growth.

Stating that cinema is not his choice and his aspirations are different, Pawan Kalyan called upon the students to grab the opportunity whatever comes on their way.

“I have not been disappointed with the failure of my first film and my success graph has gone high only after the seventh film. There is nothing like a dream job, whatever opportunity comes to you, just grab it. Failure and success are common. Only adverse conditions will make you stronger,” he advised.

