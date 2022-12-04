Indian Navy adopts underwater surveillance

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Navy has been adopting strategic planning in underwater domain surveillance, said ENC chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta while speaking on the eve of Navy Day celebrations here on Saturday.

“The focus is now on unmanned equipment. People atcoast are observing and they endeavour to sensitise them to threats and seek their assistance in identifying vulnerabilities and spotting unusual activities,” said Biswajit. In the year gone by, the ENC ships, submarines and aircraft have ensured continuous monitoring of choke points and movement of vessels of interest in the area of responsibility through regular deployments and comprehensive surveillance, he added.

“The Eastern Naval Command will defend the nation’s maritime interests at all times. In these uncertain times, the ships, submarines and aircraft continue to maintain a high degree of combat preparedness to meet any challenge in their vast area of responsibility. Contract for fleet support ship building is in advanced stage and HSL is most likely to get the contract,” he elaborated.

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, 38 naval ships are being built in government shipyards. An air squadron will be set up at INS Dega before the arrival of the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Vizag base, said the ENC chief. “The Visakhapatnam airport was a defence airport. They were operating the airport for both civilian and defence needs.

The slots available for civilian flights are not being fully utilised. In view of increase in defence aircraft, the international airport at Bhogapuram airport will serve as an alternative for civilian flights,” Biswajit Dasgupta said. Navy has set up an umbrella organization called the Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance (CISR) cell.

Currently, 91 projects are being steered as part of Centre’s Make in India scheme through active engagement involving over 100 startups and Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises (MSME). As part of agniveer scheme, as many as 3474 candidates, including 340 women, have been selected in the first phase of agniveer scheme.

