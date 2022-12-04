Industrial sector in AP collapsed: Ex-TDP MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The industrial sector in Andhra Pradesh has totally collapsed with the imposition of ‘J’ tax, faulty policies of the government and harassment of industrialists by the ruling YSRC leaders, alleged former TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he said the ruling party of the neighbouring Telangana was really feeling happy with the policies pursued by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which ensure only the units owned by the ruling YSRC leaders flourish in the State.

“The industrialists are openly admitting that they are leaving the State since they could not pay the unnecessary taxes being imposed on them,” the former TDP MLA said. Citing that big industries like Navayuga company are moving out of AP as they are unable to bear the ‘harassment’ of the YSRC government, he said there was no need to mention as to why Amara Raja Batteries, owned by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, moved to Telangana.

The Lulu Group which was ready to invest Rs 7,000 crore in Vizag during the TDP regime, moved to Uttar Pradesh after Jagan came to power in the State, Narendra said and added that Jockey company also bade goodbye to AP as the management was unable to bear the harassment of the local MLA. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in his tweets reiterated that because of ‘State sponsored terror’ by the YSRC government, Amara Raja company left its home State and invested Rs 9,500 crore in Telangana. “It is the harassment of the oppressive YSRC regime that forced Amara Raja to leave the State,” he averred.

