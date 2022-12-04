Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha official obstructs AP health staff in disputed Kotia

Soon after the team entered Kotia village, Mishra obstructed the 104 ambulance and sent it back.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:46 AM

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Odisha officials obstructed the Andhra Pradesh health staff in disputed Kotia region on Friday, while they were going to several villages to provide the Fixed Day Health Services (FDHS) through 104 ambulance. Pottangi block development officer SS Mishra reportedly obstructed the 104 ambulance staff and sent them back to AP territory citing that the Andhra Pradesh government was not supposed to conduct medical camps in Kotia region.

Though the incident happened on Friday afternoon, it came to light on Saturday after the 104 ambulance staff informed matter to the district officials. According to information reaching here, a medical team, comprising a doctor from Saluru community health centre and his staff, went to Kotia to conduct health check-up of people under the FDHS through 104 ambulance.

Soon after the team entered Kotia village, Mishra obstructed the 104 ambulance and sent it back. He reportedly stated that the Odisha government has set up a hospital in Kotia and there is no need for the medical services of Andhra Pradesh in the disputed region.

Though the health staff tried to convince him, he did not budge and deployed additional security force to prevent the ambulance from extending medical services, forcing the team to return to Saluru. It may be recalled here that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently held a meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to resolve various interstate issues, including Kotia dispute.

