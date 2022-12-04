Home States Andhra Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Andhra Pradesh on her maiden visit

President will inaugurate various projects of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways virtually.

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Vijayawada on a two-day tour of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. This is the President's maiden visit to the state.

Murmu was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries. A civic reception was hosted by the state government in honour of the President. Later, she proceeded to the Raj Bhavan.

After a banquet hosted by the Governor, the President will fly to Visakhapatnam.

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the Navy Day celebration at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. This is the first time that the Navy Day celebrations were held outside Delhi. The President will witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy.

Later, the President will inaugurate various projects of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways virtually.

President Droupadi Murmu will leave for the temple town of Tirupati in the evening and will have a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday.

