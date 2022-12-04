Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD announces special entry darshan for 80K common devotees

After the early morning rituals, the darshan will tentatively commence at 5 am for common pilgrims.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD is giving priority to facilitate Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to common devotees and as part of it had dispensed with all formats of privileged darshans and Arjitha sevas from January 2 to 11, 2023, said TTD EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy. The TTD is planning to provide darshan for atleast 80,000 devotees under the Special Entry Darshan and Special Sarva Darshan categories apart from other category darshans.

Dharma Reddy held a detailed review with senior officers of various departments Saturday over the arrangements to be made for the ensuing Vaikuntha Ekadasi Dwara Darshanam. “The auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi occurs on January 2 and Vaikuntha Dwadasi on January 3 in 2023.

But following the practice of opening Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for ten days as in the last two years, we will enable the unique Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan till January 11,’’ he said. After the early morning rituals, the darshan will tentatively commence at 5 am for common pilgrims.

TS GUV OFFERS PRAYERS AT TIRUMALA
Tirumala: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan  on Saturday went to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. After darshan and Veda ashirvachanam by Veda pundits, she was presented with Srivari Thirtha Prasadams, a diary, and a calendar at Ranganayakula Mandapam by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.  Deputy EO Haridranath, VGO  Bal Reddy, Temple Peishkar Srihari and other officials were also present.

