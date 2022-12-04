Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD cancels Arjitha Sevas from Jan 2-10

Aadhar card is mandatory to procure tickets to avoid duplication.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all formats of privileged darshans and Arjitha Sevas between January 2 and 11 next year to facilitate Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to common pilgrims, executive officer (EO) Dharma Reddy said on Saturday. The Trust Board is planning to provide darshan to at least 80,000 devotees under the Special Entry Darshan (SED) and Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) apart from other categories during the 10-day period.

TTD executive officer (EO) Dharma Reddy on Saturday held an elaborate meeting with officials on the arrangement for the fete and said, “The auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi occurs on January 2 and Vaikunta Dwadasi on January 3, 2023. Like the last two years, devotees will be allowed to have Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days till January 11.”

TTD to issue 25k Spl Entry Darshan tickets

After the early morning rituals, including Tiruppavai, Dhanurmasa Kainkaryams, Bali, Sattumora Suddhi and first bell, the darshan will commence at 5 am for common pilgrims. Devotees having SRIVA NI, SED tickets and SSD tokens will be provided with “Maha Laghu Darshan” (from Jaya-Vijaya) point only. TTD will release 25,000 SED tickets, each worth Rs 300, every day, while 2.50 lakh tickets will be issued online for the 10 days. Meanwhile, online quota for the month of January 2023 will be released online. Five lakh SSD tokens will be issued with 50,000 tokens each day at 10 places, with nine in Tirupati and one at Tirumala, exclusively earmarked for locals of Tirumala.

Aadhar card is mandatory to procure tickets to avoid duplication. The nine places where SSD tokens will be issued will be divided into two clusters. The Chief vigilance and security officer in coordination with the district authorities will ensure security measures at all points. A total of 2,000 SRIVA NI tickets will be released online every day during these 10 days.

Every day 2,000 donors shall also book their darshan quota online. Only self-protocol VIPs will be allotted darshan tickets and no recommendation letters will be entertained for Vaikunta Ekadasi, the TTD said & added that advance booking of accommodation will be cancelled from Dec 29 to Jan 3. For registration of accommodation, only the Central Reservation Office will operate.

