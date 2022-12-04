Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC gears up for Rayalaseema Garjana on Monday

Aims to mobilise 1L people to pitch for Kurnool as judicial capital & better deal for the region

Published: 04th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Close to two months after the Visakha Garjana was held in the City of Destiny, activists of the YSRC and Rayalaseema are gearing up to successfully organise the proposed Rayalaseema Garjana in a bid to garner support for the State government’s decentralised development plan. The programme, proposed by the Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee (JAC), is to be conducted at the STBC College ground in Kurnool city on Monday with the support of the ruling YSRC.

In October, the YSRC had organised a massive programme in support of Vizag as executive capital, Kurnool as judicial capital and Amaravati as the legislative capital. The non-political JAC, including advocates, youth, students and intellectuals, is working towards the success of the Rayalaseema Garjana.

The YSRC is planning to mobilise over one lakh people from across Rayalaseema region to pitch voice for Kurnool as judicial capital and for the implementation of Sribagh Pact that vouches for decentralised development. Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kurnool MP Dr Sanjiv Kumar, Mayor BY Ramaiah, MLAs Hafeez Khan and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy have been monitoring the arrangements. Representatives from various Rayalaseema-based unions, associations, federations and organisations will also attend the Garjana.

Urging the people of Rayalaseema to make the Garjana a success, Buggana called upon the people to join the movement which is aimed at fighting for justice to Rayalaseema region. “Setting up of the high court at Kurnool is Rayalaseema’s right and the government is committed to it,” the finance minister asserted.

CM Jagan committed to Rayalaseema development, asserts Buggana

Stating that they have to continue fighting till Kurnool gets judicial capital status, the finance minister accused the previous TDP government of failing to get the promises made under the State Reorganisation Act fulfilled, rendering injustice to the State. He also lashed out at TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his stand to make Amaravati the sole capital. “This is nothing, but rendering injustice to Rayalaseema. Naidu has not even supported the plan to establish the high court in Kurnool,” Buggana exclaimed.

Completion of irrigation projects, industrial development through Hyderabad-Bengaluru Corridor will only develop the region, he said and added, “Development of Orvakal Industrial region as part of the industrial corridor will help with decentralisation of development.” Buggana asserted that the Garjana will shed light on what needs to be done in the Rayalaseema region. “It will be a platform to also discuss what the State government intends to do for the region,” he said and requested the Opposition parties not to politicise the programme and participate in it. Further, he maintained that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to develop Rayalaseema.

