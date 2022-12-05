18 archaic gold coins of Lord Venkateswara found in Eluru

Home States Andhra Pradesh

She said the gold coins were tested and submitted to the Eluru district treasury office.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 18 gold coins of Lord Venkateswara with His Consorts belonging to the British era have been found at Eduvadalapalem village in Koyyalagudem mandal of Eluru district. The gold are believed to be issued in the 17th century. The 18 gold coins each weighing around 3 grams were found in a clay pot while workers were digging a pit for laying a borewell pipeline in a oil palm orchard belonging to Manikonda Tejaswini of Eduvadalapalem on November 29.

Three days later, Tejaswini and her father Satyanarayana informed the matter to Koyyalagudem mandal tahsildar Pasam Nagamani, who inspected the spot and recovered the 18 gold coins from their possession. She said the gold coins were tested and submitted to the Eluru district treasury office. “In the presence of villagers, the gold coins along with a clay pot in which they were found, were recovered. The same was informed to the archaeology department for further action,” said tahsildar Nagamani.“We will examine the gold coins on Monday,’’ Archeology Department assistant director Timmaraju told TNIE.

