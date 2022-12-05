Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ganja cultivation in chilli crop, one booked

The chilly crop belongs to a farmer Adapala Chinna Kondaiah and found cannabis plants in the middle of the crop.

Ganja

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Under the directions of Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg, the Markapur Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Circle Inspector (CI) Ragamayi along with the Dornala Sub-Inspector (SI) M Srinivasa Rao conducted inspections in a chilli crop field in Bommalapuram village limits of Peda Dornala mandal.

The chilly crop belongs to a farmer Adapala Chinna Kondaiah and found cannabis plants in the middle of the crop. Later the police put fire over the ganja plants. A case was registered on the accused and the investigation is on. The district police are on alert about the domestic ganja cultivation information for which they are many cases reported in afew days.

It may be noted that five days back on Wednesday, November 30, Markapur SEB officials SI-Padma along with the Markapur SI Sasi Kumar conducted a joint search operation in the Bapuji Colony of Markapur town limits and found that ganja cultivation is taking place in a house backyard by the accused Siva who sells to the local students for a long time. The accused is at large and the police registered a case on the house owners Dasari Nagamma and Dasari Peraiah.  

