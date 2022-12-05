Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's three-capital plan a solution to regional imbalances: Buggana

Training guns on TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Buggana said the region went backward by 100 years due to the utter neglect of the region by the previous regime.

VIJAYAWADA: Extending the YSRC’s support to the proposed Rayalaseema Garjana of the Joint Action Committee of various associations in Kurnool on Monday, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Sunday asserted that decentralised development will only provide a permanent solution to sub-regionalism within regionalism. The State government wanted to have three seats of authority in place for decentralised development and the YSRC is supporting the Garjana.

“We are extending our full support to make the Garjana a big success as it will not only bring to the notice of the government but also the entire country the backwardness of Rayalaseema region. Decentralised development will only bring hope to the drought-prone region,’’ he asserted.

Buggana said Rayalaseema is one of the backward regions and drought-prone after Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. “The location of Rayalaseema in the central part of South India does not support either south west monsoon or north west monsoon to be favourable. The region has been plagued by drought and poverty for centuries,’’ he said.

The minister said though there was a demand for continuing Rayalaseema region with Madras Province during the formation of States on linguistic basis, the elders of the region came together with the people of Coastal Andhra and supported the demand for a separate State.

Buggana said this paved way for signing of the Sribagh Pact and the people of Rayalaseema were given the option to choose a capital or high court for the region and also to have priority in usage of Krishna water for 10 years and if necessary even more.

Though Kurnool was made temporary capital in 1953, the people of Rayalaseema magnanimously supported shifting of the capital to Hyderabad during integration of Telangana from Nizam with AP, he recalled.

Training guns on TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Buggana said the region went backward by 100 years due to the utter neglect of the region by the previous regime. “Not just Rayalaseema, many parts of north coastal Andhra and even coastal Andhra were neglected and development was concentrated only in certain square km of land, which was beneficial to Naidu,’’ he said and added that all the important seats of authority were including the capital and high court were proposed at one place.

