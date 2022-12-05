AP, a blessed State with perennial rivers, says President Murmu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: President of India Droupadi Murmu has said Andhra Pradesh is one of the exemplary States in terms of sensitivity towards women. Speaking at the civic reception given by the State government to her Vijayawada on Sunday to mark her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh as President of India, Droupadi Murmu lauded the literary work Molla Ramayanam of Kaviyatri Molla.

The President also remembered Durgabai Deshmukh, who strove for women education and empowerment, Sarojini Naidu, daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh, a freedom fighter and the first Governor of Uttar Pradesh.On the occasion, she quoted Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India, who said, “We, the Andhras, are fortunately situated in some respect. The hold of conservatism is not strong. Our generosity of spirit and openness of mind are well known. Our women are relatively more free.”

Describing the State a blessed land with rivers like Godavari, Krishna, Penna, Vamsadhara and Nagavalli flowing through it and enriching it and its culture, the President said ‘Desa Bhashalandu Telugu Lessa’ pharse highlights the richness of Telugu language and culture and they are familiar to people of the country. “This year we are celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Our young generation should be well aware of the contributions made by personalities like Alluri and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who laid down their lives for Mother India at a young age,” she said in a tribute.

Droupadi Murmu said she was happy to note that the Alluri Sitarama Raju Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being constructed in the State as a memorial to the revolutionary. On the occasion, she also recalled Pingali Venkaiah, designer of the national flag, who also hails from Andhra Pradesh.

The President said Andhra Pradesh is also playing a leading role in the development of modern science and technology in India. She recalled the contributions of Dr Yellapragada Subbarao in the field of pharmacy and biochemistry. Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR of ISRO at Sriharikota is setting new paradigms in space science. In the field of science and technology, especially information technology, the people of AP have enhanced the reputation of India all over the world, she said.

The President wished that with the support of the talented and dedicated people of AP, the development journey of the State will move ahead.Speaking on the occasion, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan explained the glory, importance and role of AP and its people in the development of India.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman to become the President, as a great example for all to follow. On the occasion, he highlighted the initiatives of the government for the welfare of women.

Following the civic reception, the President attended the State Banquet hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in her honour. The Chief Minister and a host of dignitaries were present. Earlier in the day, the President was accorded a grand welcome by the Governor and the Chief Minister at Ganavaram airport on her arrival.

