Dead body of a woman found in a house in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman was found murdered and her body parts wrapped in a plastic cover at a house in Vikalangula Colony at Kommadi in Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits.

According to the police, they recovered the skull and bones of a woman from the house. It is believed that the woman from Srikakulam district was murdered over a year ago. It came to light when the owner visited the house along with local people as the tenant was not responding for several months.

The house owner Nanduri Ramesh had given his house for rent to a person named Rishi in 2019. Rishi and his wife were staying in the house. Rishi's wife left for her parent's house in 2020. Rishi who accompanied his wife came back in May 2021 and stayed for a couple of days. Since then, no one had met him. The house owner, who grew suspicious, broke open the door in the presence of local residents on Sunday only to find the skull and bones of the woman's body.

The police team led by ACP Srinivasa Rao visited the house and began an investigation. The police reportedly took the accused into custody.

