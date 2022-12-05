Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dead body of a woman found in a house in Vizag

According to the police, they recovered skull and bones of a woman from the house. It is believed that the woman from Srikakulam district was murdered over a year ago.

Published: 05th December 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

murder

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman was found murdered and her body parts wrapped in a plastic cover at a  house in Vikalangula Colony at Kommadi in Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits.

According to the police, they recovered the skull and bones of a woman from the house. It is believed that the woman from Srikakulam district was murdered over a year ago. It came to light when the owner visited the house along with local people as the tenant was not responding for several months.

The house owner Nanduri Ramesh had given his house for rent to a person named Rishi in 2019. Rishi and his wife were staying in the house. Rishi's wife left for her parent's house in 2020. Rishi who accompanied his wife came back in May 2021 and stayed for a couple of days. Since then, no one had met him. The house owner, who grew suspicious, broke open the door in the presence of local residents on Sunday only to find the skull and bones of the woman's body.

The police team led by ACP Srinivasa Rao visited the house and began an investigation. The police reportedly took the accused into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Woman murder Vikalangula Colony PM Palem
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp