Increase awareness on cyber crimes, says Bapatla SP

People should be very careful while swiping their bank cards at restaurants, petrol bunks, supermarkets, and ATM centres to prevent credit and debit card scams, the SP said.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After receiving several complaints on cyber crimes and frauds in online banking, the district police have decided to increase awareness among the people. Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said “As the digital payments have increased in the last few years, the crimes also increased. Credit and debit cards are being hacked easily as they might loot all the money from customers without any knowledge.  

He suggested that people should be cautious while sharing their ATM pin number, OTP while doing UPI, point of sale (PoS) transactions and other online banking details. People should be very careful while swiping their bank cards at restaurants, petrol bunks, supermarkets, and ATM centres to prevent credit and debit card scams, the SP said. He further said that people should not share their passwords or any kind of details with anyone and should immediately contact the bank officials if they have any doubts.

He held a special meeting with all bank managers in the district a few days ago and instructed them to set up special counters to address such issues of the customers to reduce cyber crimes. People should call 1930 helpline number or file a report a complaint at the national cyber crime reporting portal without fail, he added.

