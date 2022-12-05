RK Roja pays tributes to legendary Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Youth Development, Tourism and Culture Department RK Roja on Sunday attended as chief guest in a programme conducted on the occasion of the Centenary birth anniversary of Padma Shri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao. The event was organised on a grand note Department of Language and Culture with the coordination of Srujanatmaka Samiti at GVR Music and Classical Dance College.

Minister Roja paid tributes to the late Venkateswara Rao and said that his voice will be alive until the mother language Telugu lives on earth. She also said that their ministry will try to give Bharataratna, the prestigious Indian award to the legendary singer Padmasri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao.

“We are lucky that he was a resident of Krishna district and used to sing patriotic songs to inspire the freedom fighters during the Independence movement. He faced several struggles in achieving his goal, whose life is an inspiration to the youth,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chairman of Planning Board Malladi Vishnu Vardhan said that the YSRC government will not forget Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao as their authority is working for the development of artists. On the occasion, Roja unveiled the portrait of the legendary singer painted by the CEO of Srujanatmaka Samiti R Mallikarjuna Rao and spoke to the students of the music college.

Corporators K Malleswari, Sarvani Murty, Music college principal KS Govinda Rajan and others were present.

