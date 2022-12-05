Splendid show of mettle marks Navy Day celebrations in Vizag

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Daring armed operations were on display during the operational demonstration by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at the Navy Day celebrations in Vizag on Sunday. This year, for the first time, the Navy Day celebrations were held outside the national capital.

The event showcased the formidable capability of the Indian Navy, providing an insight into operations at sea. It was witnessed by the President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, along with lakhs of people at RK Beach. The operational demonstration showcased the capabilities of Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft, helicopters, and special forces from the Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands.

In a spellbinding display of operational demonstrations, a spectacular descent by skydivers, a display of helicopters landing and taking off from the moving column of naval ships, a demonstration by Marine Commandos, oil rig demolition, and high-speed run by Fast Interceptor Craft demonstrations with illuminating fireworks were a feast for the eyes of the spectators.

Other demonstrations included combat free fall, manoeuvres by ships, display by Hawk aircraft, demonstration of search and rescue by helicopter, rocket firing by ships, fly past by naval aircraft. The event concluded with Beating Retreat, a sunset ceremony, and illumination by ships at anchorage. The dense fog and smoky environment made it difficult for the viewers to clearly enjoy the demonstrations. The view of naval ships far out in the sea was imperceptible.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all officers and their families on the Navy Day. “It is a day to remember and honour our martyrs, who etched a permanent place for themselves in the history and continue to inspire every generation. This day also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to taking India forward, transiting through Amrit Kaal, towards a great future,” she said. The President further added that we are an inherently maritime nation, with the sea on three sides and high mountains on the fourth.

“It is but natural that the oceans play a vital role in India’s growth and prosperity. The Indian Navy has a huge responsibility to ensure an umbrella of security for India’s national maritime interests,” she said. The President noted that the Indian Navy remains firm in its perseverance, resolute in its commitment, futuristic in its capability development, and outcome-oriented in its action. She said that it is also evident from the theme of this Navy Day ‘a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-proof force’.

“As a Supreme Commander, I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to grow from strength to strength, aligned with the vision of a new and developed India,” she asserted.The President inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects of the Ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways and Tribal Affairs. Addressing the projects inaugurated and for which foundation stone was laid today, the President expressed that she is confident that these projects would contribute immensely towards India’s holistic and inclusive development. She opined that we must bridge the gaps so that all of us can march forward with pride and step into a new and developed India.

As part of the Navy Day celebrations, a book on naval history titled ‘A Decade of Transformation: Signaling Power and Partnerships’ was released by the President. In addition, to commemorate the event with a Navy telefilm, a movie on the Navy Wellness and Welfare Association and a new naval song titled ‘Call of the Blue Waters’ written by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, were also released. A performance by noted musician Shankar Mahadevan enthralled the gathering.

The Navy Day 2022 also marked a special day for the Indian Navy as the new President’s Standard, a new Indian Navy Crest, and the CNS Standard were unveiled on the occasion. The new President’s Standard was displayed for the first time during the naval guard of honour inspected by the President on her arrival at Vizag.Later, Droupadi Murmu flew to Tirupati and reached Tirumala on Sunday night.

