YSRC govt cheated BCs, alleges TDP leader Yanamala

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to even mention BCs as he cheated them by not only showing an empty hand to 56 BC corporations but also discontinuing welfare programmes meant for BCs initiated by the previous TDP government.

“The ruling party is shameless as evident from the fact that it has copied TDP’s slogan of Jayaho BCs. Today all BCs are looking at Jagan and saying Edemi Karma Ra Manaki,” Yanamala said, in a press release on Sunday. The TDP leader asserted that it was their party that has been with BCs from the start and strove for their uplift socially, economically and politically and will continue to do so. Accusing the YSRC government of diverting BC sub-plan funds, he sought to know what happened to Rs 34,000 crore? Why TTD, TUDA, APIIC and other posts were not given to BCs?

