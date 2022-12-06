Home States Andhra Pradesh

Focus on paddy procurement: Jagan

The officials should estimate the quantity of paddy to be procured and accordingly bags should be made available well.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has brought changes in the procurement of paddy without involving millers so as to ensure that farmers get MSP for their produce, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Taking stock of the paddy procurement in the State with the officials at his camp office on Monday, he directed them to iron out any issues in implementing the new system and ensure that there is no scope for any complaint from the farmers with regard to paddy procurement.

The officials should estimate the quantity of paddy to be procured and accordingly bags should be made available well. Accountability should be maintained by officials and payment for procured paddy should be made in a transparent manner, he asserted.

Suggesting the officials to examine the system and make it better for the benefit of the farmers, he said the farmers should know that the government is paying the cost of transportation and gunny bags.

