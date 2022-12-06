Four killed, 16 injured as mini-truck overturns in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a road mishap, as many as four persons died and 16 got injured when the mini truck they were travelling in overturned in Bapatla district during the early hours on Monday. The victims were identified as P Ramesh (55), B Panduranga Rao (40), B Pavan Kumar (25) and B Ramesh (42).

According to Vemuru police, 23 passengers, residents of Nilapudi village in Krishna district, were returning from Sabarimala. They got down from a train in Tenali and hired a mini truck to reach their village on Monday morning. When the vehicle reached Jampani village in Vemuru mandal, the driver lost sight of the road due to heavy fog and lost control of the vehicle which overturned, killing three persons on spot.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tenali government hospital, where another injured B Pavan Kumar died while receiving treatment. It is learnt that the condition of the injured is stable. Vemuru police filed a case and launched an investigation. Police appealed to follow safety regulations to avoid raod accidents.

