Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four killed, 16 injured as mini-truck overturns in Guntur

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tenali government hospital, where another injured B Pavan Kumar died while receiving treatment.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a road mishap, as many as four persons died and 16 got injured when the mini truck they were travelling in overturned in Bapatla district during the early hours on Monday. The victims were identified as P Ramesh (55), B Panduranga Rao (40), B Pavan Kumar (25) and B Ramesh (42).

According to Vemuru police, 23 passengers, residents of Nilapudi village in Krishna district, were returning from Sabarimala. They got down from a train in Tenali and hired a mini truck to reach their village on Monday morning. When the vehicle reached Jampani village in Vemuru mandal, the driver lost sight of the road due to heavy fog and lost control of the vehicle which overturned, killing three persons on spot.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tenali government hospital, where another injured B Pavan Kumar died while receiving treatment. It is learnt that the condition of the injured is stable. Vemuru police filed a case and launched an investigation.  Police appealed to follow safety regulations to avoid raod accidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur road accident
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp