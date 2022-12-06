Home States Andhra Pradesh

G20 summit: Jagan extends support to Centre

Jagan, who is also the YSRC chief, said differences among political parties are quite common, but they have to be limited to ourselves and strive together to make the G20 Summit a success.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over India hosting the G20 summit in September next year and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Participating in the G20 preparatory meeting held in New Delhi on Monday under the chairmanship of Modi to elicit opinions from all parties across the country, Jagan said Andhra Pradesh is ready to take up any responsibility given to it as part of G20 preparation and assured complete cooperation from the State government to the Centre in this regard.

At the time when India has become President of G20, it is not proper to make any comments on political line, as the entire global community is looking at India. It is paramount for everyone to stay united in this respect, he felt.

Jagan, who is also the YSRC chief, said differences among political parties are quite common, but they have to be limited to ourselves and strive together to make the G20 Summit a success.

TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the G20 preparatory meet, laid emphasis on digital knowledge. He stressed the need for preparing a vision document, at least for the next 25 years, for  future generations to focus on digital knowledge. None other than Modi, acknowledged this and clearly mentioned the need for preparing the vision document on digital knowledge.

Naidu strongly believed that India will emerge as number one or number two country in the world, if we continue to encourage the digital world. India has a strong youth power and they should be encouraged to pursue their goals. “The policies should be designed in such a way that they should create more opportunities for the youth. Only then, we will progress well,’’ he asserted.

The TDP chief opined that best results can be achieved only by connecting the human resource power with the knowledge economy. “Indians are really wealth creators across the world and youth should be encouraged further in this regard,” he observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Jagan Mohan Reddy Narendra Modi BJP YSRC
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp