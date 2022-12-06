G20 summit: Jagan extends support to Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over India hosting the G20 summit in September next year and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Participating in the G20 preparatory meeting held in New Delhi on Monday under the chairmanship of Modi to elicit opinions from all parties across the country, Jagan said Andhra Pradesh is ready to take up any responsibility given to it as part of G20 preparation and assured complete cooperation from the State government to the Centre in this regard.

At the time when India has become President of G20, it is not proper to make any comments on political line, as the entire global community is looking at India. It is paramount for everyone to stay united in this respect, he felt.

Jagan, who is also the YSRC chief, said differences among political parties are quite common, but they have to be limited to ourselves and strive together to make the G20 Summit a success.

TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the G20 preparatory meet, laid emphasis on digital knowledge. He stressed the need for preparing a vision document, at least for the next 25 years, for future generations to focus on digital knowledge. None other than Modi, acknowledged this and clearly mentioned the need for preparing the vision document on digital knowledge.

Naidu strongly believed that India will emerge as number one or number two country in the world, if we continue to encourage the digital world. India has a strong youth power and they should be encouraged to pursue their goals. “The policies should be designed in such a way that they should create more opportunities for the youth. Only then, we will progress well,’’ he asserted.

The TDP chief opined that best results can be achieved only by connecting the human resource power with the knowledge economy. “Indians are really wealth creators across the world and youth should be encouraged further in this regard,” he observed.

