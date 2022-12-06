Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Medico dies as techie slits her throat for refusing to marry him

They both got into a heated conversation during which time Gnaneswar slit her throat with a surgical knife.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A jilted lover allegedly murdered a girl and attempted suicide in Takkellapadu village in Pedakakani mandal of Guntur district on Monday. According to the police, the deceased is identified as Tapaswi (20), a native of Krishnapuram village in Vuyyur mandal of Krishna district. She got acquainted with Gnaneswar, a software engineer from Vijayawada on social media two years ago. Recently, as Gnaneswar was forcing her to marry him, Tapaswi refused and stayed in her friend’s room in Takkellapadu. Angry over her refusal, Gnaneswar with the intention of killing her, went to her room and tried to convince her to marry him.

They both got into a heated conversation during which time Gnaneswar slit her throat with a surgical knife. Seeing this, Tapaswi’s roommate rushed outside to get some help.

Tried killing self
Meanwhile, Gnaneswar dragged the severely injured girl into a room and locked it. Later he slit his wrist with the same knife and attempted suicide. Hearing the commotion, the locals rushed to the house and shifted Tapaswi to a private hospital in Guntur. They caught Gnaneswar and handed him over to the police who shifted him to a hospital for first aid.

Meanwhile, the girl died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police shifted her body to the Guntur GGH for postmortem. Upon receiving a complaint from her relatives, Pedakakani police filed a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and arrested the accused.

