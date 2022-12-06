Home States Andhra Pradesh

III-T student dies of cardiac arrest on campus

III-T Director Sandhya Rani conveyed her condolences to the family of the student and paid tributes to Sai Sankar at the campus.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A pall of gloom descended on the campus after a 21-year-old engineering student died of cardiac arrest at the III-T campus in Idupulapaya of Kadapa district on Monday. The deceased was identified as R Venkata Sai Sankar, belonging to Govindapalle of B Kodur in Kadapa district.

According to reports reaching here, Sankar, a third-year mechanical student, was returning to his hostel after exercising at 8.30 am. Later, he experienced severe pain in hand and chest. His classmates rushed him to a hospital on the campus and later tried to shift him to RIMS hospital, but the student had died even before reaching the hospital. Sankar was the son of Venkata Subbarao and Radhamma from Govindapalle in B Kodur mandal. Subba Rao was a priest in the mandal.

III-T Director Sandhya Rani conveyed her condolences to the family of the student and paid tributes to Sai Sankar at the campus. “Sai Sankar was regular in doing exercises in the campus. His friends informed that he had done minimum exercises on Monday morning. The student returned to the campus on Sunday evening. He was very active in sports and also academically. We have informed the matter to his parents,” said the III-T Director.

