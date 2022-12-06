Jayaho SC, ST, minority meets on anvil in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC, which is going to conduct ‘Jayaho BC - Backward Classes are Backbone Classes’ meeting in Vijayawada on Wednesday, has said it will organise similar meetings for SCs, STs and minorities too.YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy, along with other BC leaders, reviewed arrangements for the meeting at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday, said the meeting is aimed at highlighting the benefits provided to the backward communities by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. BC leaders of the party right from sarpanch to MP will participate in the meeting.

Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC government has been taking all possible steps to empower BCs politically and economically. It has extended financial benefits to the BCs through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) like never before. “The previous Chandrababu Naidu government did nothing for the BCs. The slogan Jayaho is not a patent of Naidu and we will organise Jayaho SC, ST and Minority meetings too,’’ the MP asserted. The YSRC government has set up corporations for 56 BC castes. It has also taken measures to resolve the problems of the BCs. “No party has ever done so much for the BCs,’’ he averred.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the government is striving hard to empower the BCs with education. “The BCs are also availing the benefits given by the government. We have given Rs 1.79 lakh crore benefits to people through DBT and another Rs 1.65 lakh crore through non-DBT schemes. Even if there are minor lapses, we are rectifying them,’’ he highlighted.

Botcha reiterated that the YSRC will treat BCs as backbone classes rather than backward communities and empower them socially, economically and politically. “The TDP is claiming that it had initiated various schemes for the uplift of BCs just by giving implements that are useful for them to take up their traditional work. It is the Jagan Mohan Reddy, which is actually empowering the BCs,’’ Botcha averred.

No truth in removal of outsourcing staff: Sajjala

YSRC senior leader and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy dismissed the reports that the State government is terminating the services of thousands of outsourcing employees. There might be some communication gap behind the release of such a circular. “Our government, in fact, has been generating employment opportunities to the youth and we have already given more than two lakh jobs,’’ he said.

