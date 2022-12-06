Low pressure intensifies into cyclonic storm

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the southern parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema districts have been put on alert.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over the south Andaman sea and neighbourhood is likely to move west-north westwards and concentrate into a depression over the Southeast.

By Tuesday evening, Bay of Bengal is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm near north Tamil Nadu. This will adjoin south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning.

Meteorological department officials warned heavy to very heavy rains likely to take place at the isolated places and also thunderstorm accompanied by lightening in both south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region on December 8.

Heavy rains are likely to continue in the isolated areas of both the regions on the subsequent day. South coastal districts may also experience heavy rains in isolated areas on December 7. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are likely to take place at several places for two days starting December 8 in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema, while it will be in few places of North coastal districts.

On the other hand, northeast monsoon has been weak over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema. Rainfall occurred at isolated places over coastal region, while dry weather prevailed over Rayalaseema.

