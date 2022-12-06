Reps of firms appear before ED in APSSDC scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of four companies, against whom notices were issued in the alleged AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, reportedly appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Monday. The ED had reportedly issued notices to 26 individuals and companies to probe alleged money laundering and tax evasion in APSSDC.

According to sources, representatives from four respondent companies - SIEMENS India Private Limited, Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd, Patrick Info Services Pvt Ltd and IT Smith Solutions Pvt Ltd - reportedly appeared before the ED.

As part of the probe, the officials are said to have quizzed the representatives on various issues and reportedly collected crucial information from them over the financial transactions between the government and the private companies involved in the skill development project to set up training institutions for unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said ED sleuths asked the representatives to provide previous bills and invoices to ascertain the total amount transferred to alleged shell companies. The remaining respondents may be appearing before ED officials in a couple of days according to the dates mentioned in the notices.

It may be recalled that the AP CID, based on a complaint from the present chairman of Skill Development Corporation K Ajay Reddy, is investigating the APSSDC scam which reportedly caused a loss of `241 crore to the government exchequer.

Meanwhile, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the involvement of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh was evident in the scam. “As it has become clear that Naidu and Lokesh are involved, they are tight-lipped. Otherwise, they would have raised a hue and cry,” he said.

