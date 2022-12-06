Srisailam Project issues back to square one as Telangana skips RMC meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Telangana abstaining from the KRMB Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, the issues pertaining to rule curve of Srisailam reservoir, power generation, and the definition of diversion of Krishna river water, on which both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seemed to have arrived at a consensus during the RMC meeting held Saturday, are back to square one.

The Telangana water resources department did not sign the RMC report to be submitted to the KRMB for final decision. In a sense, the two-day RMC meeting was inconclusive. “With no officials from Telangana side attending the meeting today, there was nothing to be discussed. Though Telangana has agreed on three issues — modification of rule curves pertaining to Srisailam reservoir, power production, and the definition of diversion of Krishna river water, it appears they are not in agreement,” Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in- Chief Narayana Reddy told TNIE.

Soon after the meeting on Saturday, RMC convener Ravi Kumar Pillai clarified to the media that both the States seem to be having reservations regarding drawls and they will take up the issue with the Central Water Commission. He further clarified that the RMC meeting being attended by the ENCs and the water resources department officials from both the States is yet to conclude and would continue on Monday. He made it clear that the RMC will only submit its recommendations to the KRMB to take a final call. The meeting also discussed the need for a permanent RMC instead of the present ad hoc arrangement. Though Telangana has not signed the draft report of the RMC, it will be submitted to the KRMB with Andhra Pradesh signing it.

Meanwhile, Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Rajat Kumar wrote a letter to the KRMB on Monday reiterating that the State stands by what it has said earlier in its letters to board and has not agreed upon anything pertaining to water sharing, power sharing and other issues on the agenda of the meeting. It clearly stated that the draft report and recommendations of the RMC are not acceptable to Telangana.

VIJAYAWADA: With Telangana abstaining from the KRMB Reservoir Management Committee (RMC) meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday, the issues pertaining to rule curve of Srisailam reservoir, power generation, and the definition of diversion of Krishna river water, on which both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seemed to have arrived at a consensus during the RMC meeting held Saturday, are back to square one. The Telangana water resources department did not sign the RMC report to be submitted to the KRMB for final decision. In a sense, the two-day RMC meeting was inconclusive. “With no officials from Telangana side attending the meeting today, there was nothing to be discussed. Though Telangana has agreed on three issues — modification of rule curves pertaining to Srisailam reservoir, power production, and the definition of diversion of Krishna river water, it appears they are not in agreement,” Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in- Chief Narayana Reddy told TNIE. Soon after the meeting on Saturday, RMC convener Ravi Kumar Pillai clarified to the media that both the States seem to be having reservations regarding drawls and they will take up the issue with the Central Water Commission. He further clarified that the RMC meeting being attended by the ENCs and the water resources department officials from both the States is yet to conclude and would continue on Monday. He made it clear that the RMC will only submit its recommendations to the KRMB to take a final call. The meeting also discussed the need for a permanent RMC instead of the present ad hoc arrangement. Though Telangana has not signed the draft report of the RMC, it will be submitted to the KRMB with Andhra Pradesh signing it. Meanwhile, Telangana Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Rajat Kumar wrote a letter to the KRMB on Monday reiterating that the State stands by what it has said earlier in its letters to board and has not agreed upon anything pertaining to water sharing, power sharing and other issues on the agenda of the meeting. It clearly stated that the draft report and recommendations of the RMC are not acceptable to Telangana.