Submit chargesheet against MLC Bhaskar in murder case: Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the police department to submit the chargesheet filed against MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar in his ex-driver Subrahmanyam murder case.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Subrahmanyam’s parents Nookarathnam and Satyanarayana, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said after examining the chargesheet filed by the police in the lower court, and hearing the version of the accused, the court will decide whether to hand over the case to CBI or not.

Petitioner’s counsel J Sarvan Kumar argued that as the case probe is moving at a snail’s pace and to ensure unbiased probe, it should be handed over to the CBI. However, Government Pleader P Maheswara Reddy said the police investigation is being done in a proper manner.

The judge questioned the petitioners as to why the accused MLA was not made respondent in their petition. He said without listening to his side of the arguments, further directions could not be given.

The petitioner’s counsel said even without hearing the version of the accused, the case investigation can be handed over to the CBI and cited a judgement of the apex court in this regard.

The judge asked the petitioner’s counsel to submit the copy of the apex court order and posted the case hearing to December 7.

