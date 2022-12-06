Home States Andhra Pradesh

Submit chargesheet against MLC Bhaskar in murder case: Andhra HC

The judge asked the petitioner’s counsel to submit the copy of the apex court order and posted the case hearing to December 7.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The  Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the police department to submit the chargesheet filed against MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar in his ex-driver Subrahmanyam murder case.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Subrahmanyam’s parents Nookarathnam and Satyanarayana, Justice R Raghunandan Rao said after examining the chargesheet filed by the police in the lower court, and hearing the version of the accused, the court will decide whether to hand over the case to CBI or not.

Petitioner’s counsel J Sarvan Kumar argued that as the case probe is moving at a snail’s pace and to ensure unbiased probe, it should be handed over to the CBI. However, Government Pleader P Maheswara Reddy said the police investigation is being done in a proper manner.

The judge questioned the petitioners as to why the accused MLA was not made respondent in their petition. He said without listening to his side of the arguments, further directions could not be given.
The petitioner’s counsel said even without hearing the version of the accused, the case investigation can be handed over to the CBI and cited a judgement of the apex court in this regard.

The judge asked the petitioner’s counsel to submit the copy of the apex court order and posted the case hearing to December 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Ananta Udaya Bhaskar
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp