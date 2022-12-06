Teachers struggle due to unsettled medical reimbursement bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 1,400 teachers were struggling because of the lack of coordination between the School education department and Dr YSR Trust for the unsettled medical reimbursement bills.

The government teachers, headmasters and retired teachers are waiting for the clearance of their bills, since the month of the January 2022 and just 220 were cleared out of 1,600. But the authorities are stating that there was no pendency.

State president of the AP Teachers’ Federation and Steering and Management Committees of Dr YSR Employees Health Scheme member G Hrudaya Raju said that the previous reimbursement process was convenient but the officials are troubling teachers as well as pensioners with their new procedures. The officials from both the departments are stating that there was no pending, but still no applicant received their eligible amount except a few, he added.

United Teachers’ Federation KSS Prasad said, “The sanctioning proceeding by Arogyasri Trust of more than Rs 50,000 has sent to the login of Drawing and Disbursing Officers instead of Head of the Department which were rejected by the treasury officials.” The CEO then sent the login to the HoD of School Education. However, no applicant benefited yet except a few with the lack of HoD proceedings and they informed that the process was begun and would clear all the pending in 10 to 15 day, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said “According to the new process, the entire issue is related to Dr YSR Arogyasri Trust and there were no pending regarding sanctioning of the medical bills. The trust will give proceedings after scrutinising the bills to the DDOs. A few cases regarding objections raised by the treasury department in few districts came to my notice and were cleared, he said.

As of now, there were no bill is in pending.” He assured the pursuit of requests of Teachers’ Unions if they come with an entire pendency list instead of urging an unauthorised bulk number. CEO of Dr YSR Arogyasri Trust Harendhira Prasad M N said that trust will only scrutinise the applications and give proceeding with the eligible amount to be paid. The sanction process will be taken by school education department.

The CEO said “After the login permissions for sanctioning scrutinised bills were given to the HoD of School Education. Due to the objections of the treasury department and the permissions were also given to the next HoD, hence there was a delay in disbursing of the amount.

