Home States Andhra Pradesh

Upload FIR copies within 24 hours: Andhra HC to Home Dept

Published: 06th December 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Home Department to upload the FIR copies on the official website within 24 hours of registering a case. Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao also gave directions for issuance of FIR copies to the complainants as well as the accused on request.

The court issued these orders while dealing a petition filed by Ch Vijay, son of former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, stating that the authorities are not giving him any information regarding the cases filed against him by the CID.

Petitioners counsel VV Satish informed the court that though there are Supreme Court guidelines that a copy of FIR should be provided within 24 hours of registering a case, the same has not been followed.

Justice Raghunandan Rao issued orders for uploading the FIR copies on the website within 24 hours and asked the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) and CID officials to place before it the steps taken regarding uploading the FIR copies on the website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp