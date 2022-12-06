Upload FIR copies within 24 hours: Andhra HC to Home Dept

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Home Department to upload the FIR copies on the official website within 24 hours of registering a case. Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao also gave directions for issuance of FIR copies to the complainants as well as the accused on request.

The court issued these orders while dealing a petition filed by Ch Vijay, son of former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, stating that the authorities are not giving him any information regarding the cases filed against him by the CID.

Petitioners counsel VV Satish informed the court that though there are Supreme Court guidelines that a copy of FIR should be provided within 24 hours of registering a case, the same has not been followed.

Justice Raghunandan Rao issued orders for uploading the FIR copies on the website within 24 hours and asked the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) and CID officials to place before it the steps taken regarding uploading the FIR copies on the website.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the Home Department to upload the FIR copies on the official website within 24 hours of registering a case. Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao also gave directions for issuance of FIR copies to the complainants as well as the accused on request. The court issued these orders while dealing a petition filed by Ch Vijay, son of former minister and TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, stating that the authorities are not giving him any information regarding the cases filed against him by the CID. Petitioners counsel VV Satish informed the court that though there are Supreme Court guidelines that a copy of FIR should be provided within 24 hours of registering a case, the same has not been followed. Justice Raghunandan Rao issued orders for uploading the FIR copies on the website within 24 hours and asked the DGP and Principal Secretary (Home) and CID officials to place before it the steps taken regarding uploading the FIR copies on the website.