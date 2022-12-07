20 cops suspended for not attending Rayalaseema Garjana security duty

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: 20 police personnel in which, four police constables and sixteen home guards were suspended on the charges for not attending roll-call bandobast duties and security duties of Rayalaseema Garjana. The department has conducted roll-call at district police parade ground on Sunday for Ralayaseema Garjana which was organized on Monday, by Rayalaseema activists with support of YSRC party. Kurnool SI Siddarth Kushal have been issued suspension orders to them including six members belonging to Adoni, four from Atmakur, four from Dhone and each one from Kurnool and Allagadda police divisions. It is ordered that during period of suspension, subsistence allowance equivalent to the leave salary on half pay leave should be paid.