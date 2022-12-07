75 ponds to get major facelift in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 75 ponds in Palnadu district will get a facelift as part of Amrit Sarovar project, which was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2022, celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Aiming to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district in all states, at least 50,000 water bodies are expected to be rejuvenated across the country during the nationwide programme that would culminate on August 15, 2023.

Along with the excavation of ponds, renovation works will also be taken up. As part of it, the District Water Management Authority (DWMA) officials have completed the renovation at 10 ponds with Rs 1.10 crore across the district. Apart from this, the officials have identified another 57 ponds in the second phase and started renovation works with Rs 3 crores and the works will be carried out through MGNREGS and allocated Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for each pond based on the present condition of the ponds and the requirement of works.

Along with the renovation of ponds, the officials are also beautifying parks in the land around the lake and developing small parks in the villages. Facilitating the villagers to spend some pleasant time in the evenings, tables, playing and workout equipment, and walking tracks are also being set up with financial assistance from local business firms and people for the development of the villages.

District collector Siva Shankar Tholeti said that, the renovated ponds will not only solve water problems but also provide a pleasant place for the villagers. As part of this, beautification works are also being done. He instructed the officials to speed up the works and finish them by April next year.

